Telling Tales: The moment when donations go wrong

The reason for this pseudo donation? I wanted to see my name scroll across the television with the other noble givers. I didn’t think about how I would come up with the money to donate. I could worry about that later. Now, I just wanted to see my name.

The joke was on me. It didn’t happen. On the plus side, PBS never sent an invoice demanding its money. Looking back, I realize my call probably wasn’t the first time the operator had taken a call from 9-year-old child.

I remember my little sister accidentally telling my parents what I did. After my mom rattled off something about me not listening, my oldest sister shouted, “See what happens when you don’t have cable.”

That was the mind of a child. As an adult, I take donations more seriously. However, there are times when I get overwhelmed. It seems every grocery store, gas station, liquor store, clothing boutique and restaurant start donation drives at the same time. I think it’s wonderful. I really do. Everyone can spare a dollar, right?

The day after writing a check for our oldest child’s fall tuition and a week after I realized if my husband and I saved properly, we would be able to retire when I’m 118 and he’s 120, I was in the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant. After I ordered, the person on the other end gave me my total and then asked if I’d like to donate $1 to a worthy charity.

I don’t know what came over me. It could have been the tuition check, the school supply list for my youngest child, or the fact that I felt like money was draining out of my bank account faster than Alexa could tell me who Carly Simon was talking about in “Your So Vain.” I had a moment of “no.” Instead of going into a five-minute diatribe as to why I couldn’t donate this time as I did a week earlier at the grocery… “I’m a nice person. I just donated to Publix yesterday. It’s not that I don’t want to help. I do. I have nothing to complain about. It’s just that this is for a national charity, and it’s wonderful, but there’s so much need here. OK. Never mind, yes. I would like to donate.”

So instead of donating $1 or embarrassing myself, I did something worse. I lied. You should never do this. At the time, it seemed like a brilliant response. One that would get me out of the donation this time and not make me look like a tool.

“Your total is $6.22. Would you like to donate one dollar to…?”

“Thank you for asking. I actually donated yesterday.”

There was a moment of silence, then over the muffled loudspeaker, the voice on the other replied, “Ma’am, we just started this promotion today.”

I sat there for what seemed like an hour. Shocked. Not sure what to do. Should I speed through without explanation? Going fast enough so no description could be given to whatever division of local law enforcement this crime would fall under? “Ditching a fast food order. Penal code No....”

Instead, I pulled up to the window to pay. I gave her my card to pay, and she smiled. It should have ended there. She had moved on from my moment of deceit, and so should I. We would both look back on this and laugh.

Before she could hand me my order, I decided to come clean – kind of. “I must have had you guys confused with another restaurant. I’m so sorry. It wasn’t really a lie, you know?”

She looked at me like she would most definitely remember this encounter. She looked confused at what I just said – confessed – whatever. I knew she was on to me. So, when she handed me my receipt, I took off…without my order. Too embarrassed to go back to pick up the order I had already paid for, I decided there was a lesson in this mess of a situation...to stop eating fast food, I think.

