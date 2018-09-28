Telling Tales: Suffering from pumpkin spice withdrawals

So starting about three weeks ago, I began wearing longer sleeves, pullover jackets and yes, even a scarf. The scarf was mostly for effect, but my goodness, was it sweltering.

Every Friday night as we head to our son’s football game, my husband questions me. “It’s 90 degrees. Why are you wearing a jacket?”

This from a guy who thinks tennis shoes are a legitimate fashion accessory.

I pay him no mind, and once we get to the game, I ask him to get me a hot chocolate.

“Hot chocolate, are you sure?”

“Am I sure? It’s Friday night, I’m at a high school football game, and it’s fall – yes – a hot chocolate.”

But if I had to tell the truth, the fact that I have sweat dripping down my back while bundled in my layers is becoming a real problem.

What happened to fall?

I can’t put out my pumpkins, corn stalks and mums when it feels like summer.

And my pumpkin spice latte isn’t quite as satisfying if I’m in shorts and flip-flops.

No sir. I’m ready for real fall. Tartan blankets, bonfires and walking into HomeGoods to find Christmas has already exploded all over the store.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I do love spring, and summer isn’t too far behind, but there is nothing quite like fall in Tennessee. Sitting on the porch, drinking something warm, pumpkin bread in the oven, football in the background...I literally think this might be heaven.

Not too mention, we all need some relaxing fall time to get ready for our dreaded Tennessee winter.

You know the drill.

A dusting of snow, a bit of ice, the salt trucks come out, Kroger runs out of milk, schools let out early and chaos ensues until everyone can finally get home to put a pot of chili on the stove and turn on their Hallmark Christmas movies.

So until then, excuse me if I burn some pumpkin spice candles and wear my new fuzzy socks. It’s October, and I’m ready no matter what temperature it is.

Comments? Email Angel Kane at [email protected] Becky Andrews and Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.