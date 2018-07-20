Stars Go Dim early bird ticket sales end July 31, concert to benefit Charis

Beginning Aug. 1, only general admission unreserved seats will be sold. The concert Sept. 16, at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon will benefit Charis Health Center.

“Last year’s fundraising concert was a sellout, so we encourage everyone, especially church groups, to get their tickets early,” said Lea Rowe, Charis Health Center’s executive director. “The support for our first concert event was overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to partner with Word Entertainment again this year to bring Stars Go Dim to Wilson County.”

Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by contacting Charis Health Center at 615-773-5785 or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

“We’re very honored and grateful to Charlie Brooks of State Farm and Zaxby’s of Lebanon for selecting to sponsor our benefit concert,” Rowe said. “Organizations and individuals who help support the health care needs of their neighbors are at the heart of #BringingTheMissionHome.”

Charis Health Center provides primary health care to uninsured residents in the Middle Tennessee area. Despite the Affordable Care Act, health care is still not affordable to many hard-working people in the community. Charis is a faith-based nonprofit primary care clinic that serves the individuals and families in the coverage gap.

Formed in 2007 as a mainstream pop band, Stars Go Dim is currently the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After years at the helm of an acclaimed independent secular band and more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church – one of America’s largest congregations –Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered three top five hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with “You Are Loved.”

In addition, Stars Go Dim has toured with King & Country, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham, among others, and was featured on the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. Poised to release new music throughout 2018, Stars Go Dim’s latest single, “Heaven On Earth,” is available at all digital service providers