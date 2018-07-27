Six split winnings at Leadership Wilson reverse draw

A board of 300 tickets dwindled down to the final 10, and those were asked if they’d like to split the winnings 10 ways, which made each prize $1,000. After four more draws, Haley Jones, Stephen Hackett, Samantha Kirby, Scooter Burton, Rusty Richardson and Steve Bradshaw decided to split the $10,000, meaning each winner went home with little less than $1,700.

The event raises money for Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. Every 10th ticket drawn received a smaller prize, such as an Amazon gift card or Nashville Sounds tickets.