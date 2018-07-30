Encore to present ‘Pygmalion’ reading

In the story, two linguists, professor Higgins and Col. Pickering, place a bet on whether Higgins can transform the life of flower girl Eliza Doolittle by helping her learn to speak proper English rather than her cockney dialect.

The Encore production will feature Emma Brown as Eliza Doolittle, Kurt Grabenstein as Henry Higgins, Jim Beasley as Col. Pickering, and featuring Andrew Smith, Tamasin Platt, Briana Finley, Mic Rex, Tammy Sutherland, Megan Brown and Linda Patrick.

Encore will feature three performances Aug. 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

Tickets will be $10 cash only at the door. Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Company is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.