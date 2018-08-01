Sherry’s Run patient beloved by community

He’s cut the hair of well-known local names like former Sheriff Terry Ashe and Judge John Wootten. He’s even given a trim to country music singer Trace Adkins.

So in 2014, when Huddleston received news he had multiple myeloma and it had spread throughout his bones, he feared he would never again be able to do what he loved. The news was grim. It was treatable but incurable.

Dwight immediately began chemotherapy treatments. It was a rigorous plan that started with treatments every day for 35 days. In 2015, after months of treatment cycles, followed by scans that showed little progress, Huddleston’s doctors determined it was time for a stem cell transplant. This was an extremely painful process, but was quite successful.

During Huddleston’s four-year cancer battle, he experienced more than 300 chemotherapy treatments. Huddleston said he got through it “only by the prayers people have prayed.”

Huddleston had much support from his community. Soon after his diagnosis, several of his regular customers planned a special event in his honor. Businesses and individuals donated everything from food to silent auction items, including a special Charlie Daniels fiddle signed by the man himself to help offset Huddleston’s medical expenses.

Several years after the event, Huddleston continues his courageous battle with cancer. Though he is still able to cut hair for a few hours a day, the medical expenses continue to grow. This is where Sherry’s Run, a Christ-centered grassroots ministry, came into play.

Sherry’s Run assisted Huddleston with groceries, fuel to get back and forth to treatments and housing payments.

“I wish every county had an organization like this,” said Huddleston. “I thank God and pray every day for the people who support Sherry’s Run.”

The board and staff of Sherry’s Run announced the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk event will be in honor of Huddleston and everything he means to the community.

“The small business owner is truly the backbone of our community,” said Scott Jasper, race director and Sherry’s Run executive board member. “Dwight’s perseverance and courage through everything has been so inspiring to us, and we just want to honor him.”

Registration is open for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk event on Sept. 8. Register or join a team at sherrysrun.org. Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.