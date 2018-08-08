Batmobile to be on display at Wilson County Fair

The 1966 Batmobile has left its stately home at Wayne Manor and will visit the Wilson County Fair on Aug. 19 during the antique car show at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

All customers and staff, friends and family, superhero fans and iconic car lovers are invited to stop by the show.

See Alfred, get pictures taken with the Batmobile and maybe even see some other familiar comic stars. The caped crusaders themselves might even make an appearance.

With its atomic batteries fully charged and jet turbine exhaust ablaze, the Batmobile will swoop into the Wilson County Fair. To find out more about the Batmobile and its Bat-tour schedule visit checkintocash.com/batmobile.

Check Into Cash’s Charmain and CEO Allan Jones will lend his Batmobile to the Wilson County Fair. It’s the 1960s television series model designed by automotive car customizer George Barris. It’s turned heads and set the bar for superhero cool for more than 50 years. The famous hot rod was originally based on the 1955 Lincoln Futura, and no other automobile can claim it has bubble canopies, rocket tubes, bat beam, a detect-a-scope and, of course, bat phone. There have been other iterations over the years, but none can touch this concept’s iconic bat-presence. In addition to the Dark Knight himself, the Penguin, the Riddler, Robin, King Tut, Alfred, Catwoman and the Bookworm have all had a chance to get behind the wheel.

The Wilson County Fair will run Aug. 17-25.