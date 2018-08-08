Giving hope through Sherry’s Run

Anyone who was diagnosed with cancer or had a loved one who has, it’s unimaginable to face it alone and without needed resources. Most anyone would hope for a team of people who support every step of the way.

Sherry’s Run makes the connection between the giving members of the local community who want to help and those who need assistance during a battle cancer.

“With donations from within the community, Sherry’s Run supporters are truly making a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Tiffy Clemons with Sherry’s Run. “When you can’t run the race that is before you – we will carry you. That’s what neighbors do – and that is one of the many reasons why Sherry’s Run is so important. What started as a love for one woman has turned into an explosion of grace for this community.

“The number of people with cancer is growing every day. We want to reach and be a source of hope to everyone in our community. How will we get there? We can’t do it without you We need you to join Sherry’s Run and help make sure no one has to go through cancer alone. As former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly recently said, ‘Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow.’”

There are several different ways someone can give hope through Sherry’s Run:

• let Sherry’s Run know if someone needs assistance.

• come to a Sherry’s Run cancer support group and share a story.

• register for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk or participate in other events that benefit Sherry’s Run.

• organize a fundraiser.

• make a donation or become a monthly donor.

• tap into networks to share the Sherry’s Run message. Spend time on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter has never been more worthwhile.

• volunteer time and talents.

As a recent patient of Sherry’s Run, local author and photographer Al Ashworth knows firsthand the burden of cancer. For that reason, he volunteered as a photographer both at the Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk and at a special Breakfast with Santa event held by Sherry’s Run for patient families with young children. Additionally, he dedicated the proceeds from his latest book, “No Snow Days,” to benefit Sherry’s Run.

“My objective is to use the talents God has given me and pay it forward. I don’t know where I would be without Sherry’s Run, so now I want to help be that help for others.” said Ashworth.

The Sherry’s Run board and staff announced the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be in honor of Ashworth.

“Together, our Sherry’s Run Team will reach and improve the lives of everyone affected by cancer,” Clemons said. “Together, we will be there for them every step of the way. Together, we are Sherry’s Run.”

Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk scheduled for Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.