Bike repair stations installed in Mt. Juliet parks

The repair stations are outfitted with a tire pump and Allen wrenches, along with a stand that doubles as a bike rack for easier repair access.

They are available for use at any time for free, and users need no additional tools, training or permission to keep their bikes in good working order.

City Manager Kenny Martin said the stations make Mt. Juliet a more bike-friendly community and add to both quality of life and public safety in the city.

“Biking, walking, jogging, running and all forms of outdoor leisure and fitness activities have really increased in recent years. As such, so is the need to make doing so that much safer and accessible for our residents and visitors alike,” Martin said.

Martin said the repair stations were paid for by funds set aside for the park systems, and residents could expect more additions to the parks in the future. He said the city is looking into the possibility to expand sidewalks and greenways and noted there was also some demand for other actives such as Frisbee golf and beach-style volleyball.