Eagle Scout project benefits New Leash on Life

Lander recently soared to new heights after he passed his board of review to reach his goal. Each Eagle Scout contributes several hours of community service each year, and the most notable and visible service is the Eagle Scout project.

Lander has a heart for animals and plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall to study veterinary science. Because of his passion, he said he wanted his project to contribute in his chosen future field.

New Leash on Life volunteers shared with him their need for a place for newly adopting people to meet and get to know their potentially future pets. Lander worked with director Angela Chapman, and together they designed and he directed and built a 30-feet-by-30-feet greeting area.

“I am so proud of what our Eagle Scouts contribute to our community,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. “Caleb joins an elite group of young men who will become our future leaders.”

Lander and Chapman thanked Tractor Supply, Rockwood Recycling, Home Depot, Absolute Rental and community supporters who donated the needed construction materials. The greeting area will also double as a puppy play area. The project was recently completed at New Leash on Life.