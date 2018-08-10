Heimermann Children’s Choir plans to hold fall auditions

The Heimermann Children’s Choir provides musical training designed specifically for the talent found in young voices. Vocal technique, reading music and music theory are taught in a positive, classical environment.

“We are unique because we prepare our students to be ready to perform alongside professional vocal and instrumental musicians of the highest caliber in Nashville’s finest venues, performance halls and recording studios,” said Heimermann.

The choir performs and records original works written, arranged and directed by Heimermann. Additionally, it has participated in radio shows with an international listening audience and with professional recording artists such as Ricky Skaggs, the White Sisters, Buddy Green, David Phelps and others.

“It is a blessing to be able to provide exceptional musical training to such talented boys and girls in Middle Tennessee,” said Wise. “It has been our goal since the founding of the choir to develop leadership skills through performance, and we are proud of the remarkable talent and hard work from the boys and girls who have participated in the choir.”

The choir holds weekly rehearsals for 14 weeks each school semester. Rehearsals take place on Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 19 at Trevecca University in Nashville and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. beginning Aug. 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station.

In addition to weekly rehearsals, each semester will include various performances and recording sessions.

Prospective students should be prepared to perform a simple song at auditions without accompaniment. There is no need for an extensive preparation. Even a rendition of “Happy Birthday” or “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” will suffice. The selection will consider each student’s tonal quality and his or her ability to focus and follow instructions.

Auditions will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Trevecca University in Nashville and Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station.

Individual auditions can be accommodated if the times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Students may select either Nashville or Thompson’s Station as his or her main location, but they are allowed to attend either rehearsal location.

Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning.

For more on the choir, watch a video at vimeo.com/219215102?ref=em-share.

Founded in 2014, the mission of the Heimermann Children’s Choir is to educate and inspire a new generation of young singers by surrounding them with professional musicians performing new sacred compositions. The choir’s vision is to provide an exceptional training program for musically talented boys and girls regardless of their social background or financial circumstances. It also strives to help enrich the spiritual life of middle Tennessee and to produce a musical organization that is recognized throughout the area as the best of its kind.

For more information, contact Steve Brumfield at 615-804-5925 or [email protected] or Wise at 615-351-8077 or [email protected]

For audition information, contact Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or [email protected] Visit hccsings.org for more information.