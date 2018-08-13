Arredondo named executive director at Charis Health Center

“We’re extremely blessed to have John taking the reins as Charis continues to grow and expand our services to the community,” said Lynn Turner, Charis Health Center board of directors president. “We cannot thank Lea Rowe enough for her visionary leadership for the past four years. We wish her all the best as she relocates with her family.”

Arredondo’s professional experience includes administering complex state government programs, business development in both private and public sectors, planning, problem-solving initiatives and most recently adjunct instructor at Cumberland University.

He has accreditation experience with Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health care Organizations and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities standards and management experience in corrections, mental health care and hospital services.

Arredondo previously served as director of Institutions for the Texas Youth Commission, as well as a cabinet-level position as executive director of the Arizona Department of Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation. He also served as director of business development for Behavioral Health at Mountain States Health Alliance and director of quality at Frontier Health in Johnson City. More recently, he served as the assistant commissioner of hospital services for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology and a master’s degree in social work.

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic that provides effective and affordable primary health care to the medically uninsured in Middle Tennessee. Through clinic locations in Mt. Juliet and Gladeville, Charis provides routine examinations, assessments and basic laboratory testing. There is a $25 copay for an office visit. A well-woman exam, including a free mammogram referral, is $40. Appointments are required.