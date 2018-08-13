Dentists plan to give back to teachers

The Dentists Give Back to Teachers giveaway event returns for its fourth year after 25 teachers received $100 for their classrooms for the past three years.

Active teachers in Wilson County Schools or Lebanon Special School District are eligible to enter to win $100 for their classroom. The deadline for entries is Aug. 15, and the winners will be announced Aug. 31.

Witherow Orthodontics, Tennessee Implant and Oral Surgery, Pediatric Dentistry of Lebanon, Middle Tennessee Periodontics and Smile Gallery sponsored the event and helped raise $2,500 in donations that will be used for $100 grants to 25 educators.

Interested teachers should submit their name, current school, address, grade, years teaching and how the extra funds could benefit their classroom. Teachers should submit entries at any of the local sponsors’ offices or via email to [email protected] by Aug. 15.