Cumberland marching band rises from ashes

While this is Ray’s first band director job, he has extensive experience and education. He performed in the Cumberland marching band when he was a student, from the bass drum to his roles as drill commander and pit section leader.

“Taking this job was very personal for me,” Ray said. “I knew that we didn’t have a marching program anymore, and I loved it so much, so I kind of really just took it up to get it back to where it was before and hopefully take it further.

“There’s been an amazing amount of support. Every time I go meet with the administration, they have nothing but positive things to say about the program and the work we’re doing, and the students – today we just finished all of the drills and it’s only been five days – the work ethic of the students is just insane.”

Ray worked closely with Cumberland athletics director Ron Pavan to find and recruit students from visiting high schools to holding high school sit-in nights where high school students sit in with the band to see how they could fit in such a program. The recruitment paid off, and the 33-student band already impresses Ray.

“This year has been a real surprise – we’re going to be fantastic right out of the gate with little effort on my part to be honest. I help organize the thing and put the pieces in place,” Ray said. “But when the students showed up they brought an amazing amount of effort.

“Everybody’s just waiting for game day one; they can’t wait to see it, and that’s the whole thing. That’s what we want to do – get the community involved, get the student section and the crowd hyped and really just do our best to add to the game-day experience for everyone.”

Fitting in with Cumberland’s mascot, the halftime show is Phoenix themed, a show that Ray said represents the rebirth of the marching band in the Cumberland community.

Ray said the band has plenty of surprises in store, but selected parts of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” will be performed. The marching band’s debut will be Sept. 1 during halftime of the Phoenix’s home-opener matchup with Union College.