Fairgrounds street named after Simpson

Simpson bought the 110 acres from the Baddour family in 1974, when it was little more than a field in Wilson County. He oversaw its early growth to the event site currently found there.

“I’m honored to have it named after me, but also I have to remember that there’s a lot of people who helped me,” Simpson said. “It was a team effort from the county commission.”

Quintin Smith, who was first appointed to the agricultural committee by Simpson and currently works as director of the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, wouldn’t let Simpson speak so modestly about his role to make the Wilson County Fairgrounds what it is today. Smith said Simpson was one of the leaders who made the fairgrounds the site of Tennessee’s largest fair.

Simpson was elected as Wilson County judge in 1974 and elected to four more terms as county executive until 1994. He served the citizens of Wilson County for 29 years.

About 30 people gathered to celebrate the road dedication.