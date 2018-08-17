Wilson County Fair kicks off

The theme for this year, “mAGic memories,” celebrates agriculture, specifically Wilson County dairy farmers and overall healthy activity.

New to the fair this year is the Sea Lion Splash at the purple gate. There were four seals inside the swimming pool. Lily, one of the seals had her picture taken with the children.

The fair’s kickoff parade included a 1930s Mayberry vehicle from the Andy Griffith Show, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and the Addams family hearse. It began at 7 p.m. and worked its way around the fairgrounds where the crowds cheered for the participants.

A milk-carton decorating contest was the first of many activities at The Dairy Patch, which is located near Fiddlers Grove. Children walked through a mini-farm to gain a perspective some challenges faced by farmers and what their daily activities entail. Children picked up corn, picked cotton, milked cows and collected eggs. The children then grabbed a ticket and took it to a booth room to exchange for a prize for their efforts.

New rides from Reithoffer Shows are the Stinger, Euro Slide, EuroBungy, Speed, Indy-500, Music Express and Wild Claw. The Stinger is somewhat similar to the Kamikaze, but it seats 16 people. The Kamikaze has two sides that flip upside down frontward and backward.

Favorites like the traditional carousel are also available.