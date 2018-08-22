Wilson County Democratic Women announce scholarship winner

Juliana Upchurch was awarded a scholarship for $500 at the June meeting of the Wilson County Democratic Women. Upchurch’s essay on “The Importance of Women in the Political Process” was selected as the winning essay from among 10 entries.

A scholarship committee evaluated the essays based on content, form and clarity using a blind process in which no identifying information was available to the reviewers. Scholarship funds will be sent directly to the University of Tennessee, where Upchurch will study biological sciences with the hope it will lead to a career in reproductive endocrinology.

Upchurch was the valedictorian of Watertown High School in addition to earning distinction as a Tennessee Scholar, AP Scholar and graduating with honors. Her parents are Amy Upchurch, a teacher at Watertown Elementary School, and Mike Upchurch.

It was the 17th year the Democratic Women awarded the Dorothy McAdoo Scholarship, which totaled more than $8,500. McAdoo was a longtime member of the Wilson County Democratic Women. She served as treasurer for several years and also served on the executive committee for the Wilson County Democratic Party. The Wilson County Democratic Women chose to honor her memory with the scholarship.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Contact Terri St. Clair at 615-913-1518 or follow the group on Facebook for more information.