Jaquish promoted to director of technology at Wilson Bank & Trust

Jaquish, who has more than 23 years of experience in financial services, joined Wilson Bank & Trust in 2015 after more than 19 years at Citizens National Bank in Athens, where he was the chief operating officer for three years.

Jaquish graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College with a degree in business administration finance and economics, and he also completed course work with the Georgia Bankers Association and the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

Jaquish lives in Lebanon with his wife, Cristy, and their children, Brylee, 10, and Bryce, 5.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.