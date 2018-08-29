Addiction Campuses shares with Cumberland freshmen

John Mabry, Addiction Campuses’ director of public outreach, and treatment specialist Tricia Benitez spoke to about 700 students during freshman and new student orientation. Students were divided into six 40-minute sessions where they heard from both speakers.

Cumberland officials said it is committed to ensure students are informed about the growing problem of substance misuse. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health released statistics that showed 1,776 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2017, the highest number since reporting began. The majority of the deaths, 644, were associated with prescriptions opioids.

Mabry’s presentation covered the root cause of addiction, which he believes is often linked to a feeling of isolation and disconnection. He urged students to put down their cellphones and engage with the people around them.

Mabry had a bright future as a popular student on scholarship at Baylor University until a horrific car crash claimed the life of a friend and left him with an injury that eventually led to his right leg amputated below the knee. While he tried to mask the pain and put on a brave face and make people laugh, he hurt inside and felt isolated. He began to self medicate with alcohol and pain pills.

Mabry turned the handicap into strength when he helped a cousin prepare for an acting role as an Army veteran who lost a leg in Iraq. Mabry would eventually land in Hollywood rubbing shoulders with the likes of Adam Sandler. But his addiction spiraled, and stints in rehab were unsuccessful until he went to the Tree House, a Texas treatment facility operated by Addiction Campuses.

Mabry is currently committed to speak to students and professional organizations about overcoming addiction and drug free workplace standards.

Benitez lost a brother to addiction and suicide. She battled a meth addiction until she realized she would die if she continued in the lifestyle. She gave students a candid look into her life, including her mother giving her up to a distant family member as an infant. A loving father eventually reclaimed, her but as a functioning alcoholic, their life together was chaotic and unstable. At 5 years old, she suffered molestation by a family member of her father’s girlfriend. As a young adult, Benitez’s life began to spiral when she began using meth and found herself in an abusive relationship.

Mabry and Benitez urged students to talk about their struggles and to take advantage of counseling services available at Cumberland University. It’s a message that resonated with students several of whom had emotional conversations with Benitez after the sessions.

“We commend Cumberland University for taking the initiative to educate students about the important topic of addiction and recovery,” Benitez said. “Prevention and education are key parts of ending the deadly opioid epidemic. Our 24-hour helpline at 888-614-2251 is always available for anyone who needs help.”