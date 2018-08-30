Notes for Nurses upcoming to benefit Cumberland

The fundraiser will be Sept. 29 at the Wilson County Expo Center and supports Cumberland University’s Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The proceeds from the event will go toward new simulation equipment for the school and provide much-needed scholarship support for nursing students.

Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions dean Dr. Mary Bess Griffith said she looks forward to her first Notes for Nurses event and is grateful for all it does for the school.

“Notes for Nurses is a phenomenal collaboration between the Wilson County community and Cumberland University to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions,” Griffith said. “Monies raised as a result of this event have supported the work of the nursing program to educate the highly qualified nurses that are vital contributors to local health care. The scholarships funded by this event have allowed individuals who have the potential to contribute to improve health in their communities to obtain the education necessary to do so.

“The Rudy School of Nursing is deeply grateful for the support of all individuals involved in putting on this amazing event. I want to personally thank event chair Pam McAteer and honorary chair and founder Beth McCall for their dedication to making this year’s event the best one yet.”

This years’ event will feature a pre-event VIP reception sponsored by Southern Manor Living Center, a catered dinner by Sammy B’s, cash bar and a special performance by the Jimmy Church Band. The main event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In the past five years, the event raised more than $300,000 for the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. The funds were used to buy simulation equipment for the school that gives students experience and makes them better prepared for entering the workforce. The annual event also raised more than $25,000 in scholarships awarded to 10 students that may otherwise not get the chance to pursue their dreams in the health care industry.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland University alumni. Tables are also available for purchase at $800 for a VIP table and $600 for a general table. To buy tickets or for more information, visit notesfornurses.com.

This year’s top sponsors include presenting sponsor Frank and Cindy Rudy, champion of nursing sponsor Tennova Healthcare and friends of nursing sponsor the family of Dr. Joe and Pat Bryant. Additional event sponsors include Summit Medical Center, WANT FM 98.9, Wilson Bank & Trust, Middle Tennessee Periodontics, Powell & Meadows Insurance, William and Catherine Gracey, Nivate Online and Kaplan Nursing.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university currently flourishes with faculty and fully accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body of just more than 2,300 and more than 500 students who live on campus, the unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging. Athletics are also strengths of Cumberland University, as teams in 27 sports regularly compete for conference and national championships. Its world-renowned baseball team has claimed the NAIA national championship title three times since 2004.