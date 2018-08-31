Nashville Eastern Railroad donates to St. Jude

Riders enjoyed round trips to both the St. Jude Rock N Roll Nashville Marathon that morning, sponsored by Famous Footwear, followed by A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival, sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, that afternoon.

This was the second year for both sponsors to be “on board” with the project. Just as it did last year, the Nashville Eastern Railroad pledged to donate $5 per rider for each event, which resulted in 230 riders and $1,150 in donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Donating $5 per rider per event to St. Jude last year was such a great feeling, and we were so excited to be able to do that again this year,” said Terry Bebout with NERR. “We enjoy the ease of working with St. Jude, Regional Transit Authority and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s office. We hope to be able to continue this donation in the future.”

Hutto said, “The Nashville Eastern Railroad does an outstanding job with the Music City Star, day in and day out. Their commitment to impeccable transit service is without measure. If you’ve never experienced a ride on the train, I encourage you to do so. You can avoid parking fees and traffic, and it’s just a great ride to and from Nashville. I appreciate their willingness to continue this donation to St. Jude for two years now. It’s a contribution I hope we continue in the future.”