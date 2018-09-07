Best of Tennessee Craft Exhibition winners announced

The juried exhibition celebrates and showcases the exceptional contemporary and traditional craft our state has to offer, providing public visibility and recognition for the quality and diversity of craft found throughout Tennessee.

Sophie Glenn won the $1,000 best of show honor with her steel work, Daryl Dragon. Jewelry artist Sadie Wang took first place with her oval pebble necklace, wood artist Richard Dwyer took second place with his natural edge cherry bowl, and third place went to wood artist Kimberly Winkle with her piece, red demi-lune table.

Exhibition merit winners included Jeff Brockett, of Mt. Juliet, Jeanne Brady, Louis Colombarini, Jennifer Sargent and Roger Smith.

Guest juror Kathryn Hall, curator at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in Houston, Texas, selected both the entries and the award winners. Hall received a bachelor’s degree in art history from Wofford College and a master’s degree in art history from the University of Georgia, and she is a scholar of contemporary craft and material culture. Hall currently serves on the ClayHouston board, an organization that supports ceramic artists working in Houston and the surrounding area.

The Best of Tennessee Craft exhibition will be on display from Oct. 5-14 during Tennessee Craft Week. Tennessee Craft Week shines a spotlight on Tennessee craft artists, the handcrafted work they produce and the economic impact that creative artists bring to communities throughout the state of Tennessee. With more than 75 events statewide, the craft tradition is a visible reminder of the vibrant quality of life offered to both residents and the many guests who travel to enjoy the beauty of the state.

Tennessee Craft is a member-driven nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating opportunities for Tennessee’s independent craft artists to thrive. Since 1965, Tennessee Craft was the only networked community of craft artists across the state, with local chapters and regional opportunities for talent growth, professional development and one-of-a-kind exhibitions. Learn more at tennesseecraft.org.