Harvest Wine and Cheese fundraiser coming up

The event will include music by The Vantrease Group, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvrs and sweets.

The committee works to celebrate, uncover and share the history of the African-American community in Wilson County. The current project is the restoration of historic Pickett Chapel and black history museum.

Tickets for the Harvest Wine and Cheese fundraiser are $50 each or $375 for a table of 8. Tickets may be purchased from members of the committee, at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

The event will be held Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University.