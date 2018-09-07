logo

Black History Committee

Harvest Wine and Cheese fundraiser coming up

Staff Reports • Today at 8:31 PM

The Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival will return September 15 to raise funds for the efforts of the Wilson County Black History Committee. 

The event will include music by The Vantrease Group, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvrs and sweets.

The committee works to celebrate, uncover and share the history of the African-American community in Wilson County. The current project is the restoration of historic Pickett Chapel and black history museum. 

Tickets for the Harvest Wine and Cheese fundraiser are $50 each or $375 for a table of 8. Tickets may be purchased from members of the committee, at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce or at the door. 

The event will be held Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University.

