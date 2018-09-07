Historic Granville announces its fall schedule of events

The sixth-annual Scarecrow Festival will be Oct. 3-31 with several new scarecrows of the 1950s under development. The festival is the largest scarecrow festival in Tennessee with more than 300 traditional scarecrows and 100 lifelike historical characters.

The festival will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m.

Granville will also feature the 19th-annual Granville Fall Celebration on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The theme will be “Jazz, Quilts and Craftsmen of the Past.” The festival will feature a large quilt festival at Granville United Methodist Church, Jazz on the Cumberland at Granville Veterans Park, Ralph Maddux Memorial Motorcycle Show, large old-time craftsmen festival in the Pioneer Village, 1860s living history demonstrations by the 19th Alabama the grand opening of the Scarecrow Festival, Tennessee Museum traveling exhibit “I Have a Voice” Tennessee’s African-American Music Heritage, craft booths, food and all types of music.

Granville will also feature the annual “Haunting of Granville Ghost Walk” on October 26-27. It will be a little history, a little spooky and a whole lot of fun as participants walk Main Street in Historic Granville. Dinner will be served before the tour, and participants will visit 10 unique locations during the evening.

For more information on Granville events, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.