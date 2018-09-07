Pets of the week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Siblings Oscar, Meyer and Bologna where found in a Wilson County junkyard and came to New Leash on Life so they can find their fur-ever homes. Oscar is a brown tabby, born in May and weighs a wee bit more than 4 pounds. He is all kitten and loves to jump, climb and run around playing with toys and his siblings. Oscar loves to get attention and enjoys getting cuddled and snuggled. He is litter-box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and has started his kitten vaccines. Meet this wonderful young man at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and adopt him into the family for $75.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is Thursday at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. Each ticket has a one-in-300 chance of winning $10,000. Tickets for the event are $100 each or two for $150. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit newleashonline.org/reverse-raffle or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Lula, Oscar and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ruby June looks like a black-and-tan coonhound, but that’s where the hound in this miss ends. She has excellent inside manners and gets along with other dogs and cats just fine. And a howl or bark will never be heard from this lady that sounds anything like a hound. This wonder of a hound is about 1 1/2 years old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and current on shots. She will be micro-chipped for adoption. So if anyone likes the look of a hound – and who doesn’t, really – but not the sound of a hound, then Ruby June is the perfect pet for them. For more information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, this handsome kitty cat is an adult, but when he first showed up as a stray, the finder thought it was a female, so he was named Calico. Calico is actually a handsome grey-and-white tabby with leopard spot markings. He is now neutered, current on shots and healthy. He comes happily for food or petting. He can be an inside or outside cat with no problem. This kitty would make a wonderful companion. He has also been around other cats and has accepted them. For information on the boy named Calico, contact the foster, Julia, at 615-306-4374.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Hollis is a sweet senior with so much love to give. He came to the shelter as a stray and has gone unclaimed. Volunteers believe he is deaf, because if someone calls for him or claps their hands, he does not respond. He is neutered and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Hollis would love to find a family who would spoil him and take him on walks. He walks great on a leash, but he prefers walking on a harness. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Hollis, or come during open hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.