First lady to celebrate Imagination Library Week at Long Hunter State Park

Proclaimed by Gov. Bill Haslam to honor the statewide early literacy program, Governor’s Books from Birth has mailed more than 33 million books to Tennessee children since 2004.

“This year marks the 13th anniversary of Wilson Books from Birth, and there is much to celebrate. We have 5,900 children currently enrolled in the program, and we have graduated out more than 12,100,” said Peggy Simpson, director of Wilson Books from Birth. “More than 660,000 books have been mailed to Wilson County children.”

During the week, Wilson Books from Birth invited individuals from the community to read in the prekindergarten classrooms and childcare providers across Wilson County.

“Currently, 32 locations are scheduled for readers during the week,” Simpson said. “We are so proud of these volunteer readers who help promote early childhood literacy in Wilson County.”

At Wednesday’s event, Crissy Haslam, TDEC Commissioner Shari L. Meghreblian and GBBF vice president Dean Dorsey Hoskins will speak on early literacy in Tennessee and the partnership between GBBF and TDEC to create Imagination Library StoryBook Trails.

Following remarks, Crissy Haslam will guide students from Wilson County Schools along the park’s Imagination Library StoryBook Trail that features an Imagination Library book on storyboards placed along the path.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. at Long Hunter State Park at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. Visitors should enter at the main entrance and go toward the lake. Parking will be on the left.

Wilson Books from Birth encourages supporters to participate in the #GotCaughtReading social media challenge. Post a #GotCaughtReading picture on Facebook. Be sure to tag GBBF @TNImagination and use the hashtags #GotCaughtReading and #TNImagintion. The picture can be of a child or children reading an Imagination Library book, someone reading to children or even a fun picture of coworkers reading an Imagination Library book.

In September 2005, a group of volunteers from across Wilson County replicated the Imagination Library in Wilson County as Wilson Books from Birth under the Wilson Business and Education Coalition, a tax-exempt entity of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library program in 1996 as a gift to the children in her hometown of Sevierville. Enrolled children receive one new high-quality age-appropriate book each month from birth until 5 years old at no cost to families and regardless of income.

To learn how to support Wilson Books from Birth or for information about how to enroll a child, visit wilsonbooksfrombirth.com or call 615-444-5586.