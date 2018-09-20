Crosslin performs with University of Alabama’s Yonder Dance Ensemble at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The performances was Aug. 4-10. Among the students in the company was Emily Crosslin, of Hermitage.

Yonder’s “IRL” involved 15 dance majors, overseen by Sarah M. Barry, associate professor of dance. They collaborated with five student composers from UA’s school of music, who were overseen by Amir Zaheri, assistant professor of composition. The collaboration also included a media specialist from UA’s department of advertising and public relations, overseen by Mark Barry, director of creative advertising specialization. The dance majors performed “IRL” at the Greenside at Nicolson Square venue in Edinburgh.

“’IRL’ focuses on the pervasive nature of technology and illuminates the jarring battle between everyone and everything that competes for our attention,” said Sarah Barry, who is the artistic director of the company. “We have tried to address this material from different angles because there are a variety of perspectives to consider. Some are big and obvious while others are more nuanced. We have worked hard to keep the discussion open and the research ongoing. The show will continue to evolve as we share our work and take in audience feedback.”

To prepare for the performances, Yonder participants held master classes and performances during a regional tour in the spring. Sites included the Dance Foundation in Birmingham, Alabama; Florence Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Alabama; the Buckman Theatre in Memphis; and the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Atlanta.

“The tour allowed students to make and refine their creative work and performance over a longer time to different audiences, giving them a window into the professional company life of touring, teaching, performing, writing grants, fundraising and promoting dance,” Barry said.

While in Edinburgh, the students will stay at Salsbury Court Flats near Holyrood Park. For more information, visit Yonder’s Facebook page and follow it on social media @yonderdanceco. Also, interested parties may contact Sarah Barry at [email protected]

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The university is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.