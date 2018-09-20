Fiddlers Grove plans Pioneer Days

Originally, it was established to provide fourth-grade students an enhancement to their studies of the history of Tennessee and Wilson County. More recently, the program was modified so that it can be changed as needed to suit the educational needs of each grade level. Fiddlers Grove has so much to offer as the village shows progression from pioneer life to life in the early 20th century.

Visit each individual museum and see how transportation, communication and electrification evolved through the years. The newest addition, the Heritage Barn Museum, will also be included in some of the tours so the evolution in agriculture can be seen.

From life in a one-room cabin, education in a one-room schoolhouse and the progression from ringing a bell to cellphones and broadband internet, the students will see how progress has changed lives. There are still some vacancies for schools to tour Fiddlers Grove. For more information, call 615-547-6111.