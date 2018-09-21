Mt. Juliet seeks items for new museum

While people cannot buy items in the store, they can come in and look at items from years’ past.

The store was built through donations and decreased materials costs, according to City Manager Kenny Martin.

“The idea came about because we have a car display on Mt. Juliet Road,” Martin said. “It’s a place where people take pictures and is something you’d see along Route 66 years ago. So, we did the car display. We were working on it one day, and a good friend of mine named Fred Corley said he and his wife would be moving after 50 years of living in Mt. Juliet. He said he’d been collecting some things for years. He said if we wanted any of those things to put in City Hall, we could have them.”

Martin went to Corley’s house, and Corley “had a collection of 47 years of vintage items. [Corley] said they were downsizing and didn’t want to take it with them. I said, “If you’ll donate them to the city, I will get the money raised to build a building to house them in.”

The museum is free of charge for people to reminisce. It will also be open 24 hours a day, Martin said. There are glass walls between the items and the public area, so nothing can be taken, he said.

“This is a mini-museum,” Martin said. “Just another roadside attraction, you might say. Mr. Corley was honored.

“When you come into this building and see the items, you might think it’s a bunch of junk. But it’s not. These are collectibles that someone combed Tennessee and beyond to buy some of these things for his own personal collection.”

He said the donation is “mighty generous to donate to the city so other people can enjoy it.”

An old phone booth will also be placed on the land that can be educational for generations who only know what a cellphone is, according to Martin.

“Some kids don’t realize that you had to go somewhere and put change from your own pocket to talk to someone,” Martin said. “You’d literally have to stand in this glass booth to talk to someone. A lot of kids think the glass booth is a Superman booth.”

Martin said the car display is popular for many people.

“People have gotten married at the car display,” he said. “They’ve proposed at the car display. A lot of kids from this county and beyond have taken their high school and middle school formal pictures there. It’s a great place to take a picture, whether you’re in Mt. Juliet or just passing through.”

He said the museum is handicapped accessible, but he did offer one warning.

“There’s an old sign on the building that’s an old Texaco sign, and it says restroom,” he said. “There is no restroom in the building.”

Martin said the city will still accept items “that you think are in your way.

“We’re not going to sell this stuff on permanent loan, or you can just give it to us. It’s going to be here for eternity or as long as it can be here. If anything is old and you think it would look good in an old general store, we’ll take it.”

On the property there are also Blue Star and Gold Star markers to celebrate those who serve in the military and veterans who have died.

The museum is at 2425 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information or to donate items, call Martin at 615-754-2552 or email [email protected]yofmtjuliet.org.