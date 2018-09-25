Shelly Barnes: From the heart: Angel Gown sewing party brings comfort

At nearly 4 years old, Ripley is extremely inquisitive. She’s fun, outgoing, and she likes to talk about anything. She’s pretty much a carbon copy of me on that talking part. She also has a tendency to be persistent – another genetic trait, I’m sure. As a matter of fact, she never lets anything go with just a simple answer. Answers like “just because” or “that’s just they way it is” absolutely do not satisfy our Ripley. Like most preschoolers, one question leads to another and another until every possible scenario has been answered, and she draws tired of the subject.

On this particular night, I think she sensed this was an important question she had asked. Most of the time, her daddy or I have an immediate answer for her questions. After she asked this question, my husband sat silently, and I looked at her as only a mama who has loved and lost could. I imagine she saw every emotion all over my face. But instead of asking why I looked this way, she sat patiently – something neither of us has enough of – and waited for an answer.

I thought for a short while and breathed in the air that I needed to tell my baby, my rainbow baby, about the first baby that ultimately brought her to us.

“It’s all about circumstances,” I mentioned under my breath. “Ripley, to tell you about our first baby, I will need to tell you about how you came to be part of our family.”

I explained to her how happiness turned into sorrow and then into happiness again. See, I’m fortunate. I’m a mama who had a stillborn baby and had more babies after. I’ve loved, lost and loved again. It’s hard, but not as hard anymore. Time truly does heal all wounds. Ripley is my rainbow. She’s my happiness after the storm. Some mothers never get to experience that type of feeling. I’m thankful that I have.

As odd as it may sound, I’m also thankful for the experience of losing Ellie Mae. Isn’t it funny how life has a way of bringing everything full circle? If we hadn’t experienced the grief of losing Ellie Mae, we wouldn’t have the joy of having Ripley or my son, Davis, for that matter. Our lives would have been completely different. It would have been wonderful, yes, but different nonetheless. I would have been a different kind of mother, too. Losing Ellie Mae taught me lots of things. But, the most important lesson Ellie Mae’s death taught me was to live. Live today as it is my last.

Ripley asked the baby’s name. “Ellie Mae,” I replied. “That’s a good name,” she proudly confirmed. She asked what seemed like a million more questions until she was satisfied. I didn’t tell her all the facts, but I did tell her that because of our faith and our wonderful doctors, we were able to determine why Ellie Mae died and then have successful pregnancies with her and later her brother. It was a simple, sweet conversation. One, I’m sure, we’ll have many more times in the future.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage, and one in 60 pregnancies will end in stillbirth. These experiences are a storm. There’s happiness and excitement about the baby you’re planning for and then storms of emotions over those plans not coming to fruition. And most people can’t understand, especially if they haven’t experienced it for themselves. President Ronald Reagan declared October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month on Oct. 25, 1988. He put into words what many mothers weren’t able to do.

On that day he said, “When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world. It is also meant to inform and provide resources for parents who have lost children due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, stillbirths, birth defects, SIDS and other causes. Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, president of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim the month of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.”

Seeing these words in print, bring comfort to mothers everywhere and me who don’t feel understood.

In 2016, when program volunteer Penny West and her friend, Danielle Phares, approached me to begin a project that honored families touched by the grief of losing their babies, I felt at peace. I had long wanted to do something significant to keep the memory of Ellie Mae alive and this finally seemed like the perfect fit. Our Angel Gown Sewing Parties give volunteers a chance to turn wedding dresses into elegant gowns for babies that have passed too soon. These gowns bring comfort to families during a very traumatic time. In time, I hope to share this experience with Ripley so she can understand how Ellie Mae’s life and death changed the fabric of our family for the better.

To give proper recognition to this special occasion, we have scheduled our Angel Gown Sewing Party in October. The sewing parties will be Oct. 2-3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Schoolhouse Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

To RSVP for the Angel Gown Sewing Party, please contact the UT Extension office at 615-444-9584 and provide your name, phone number, email and food allergies. You may also contact me directly at [email protected] Lunch and sewing machines will be provided. Bring a pair of sewing shears.

Due to an outpouring of community support, we are not accepting wedding dress donations at this time. However, we will accept ribbon and embellishments.

