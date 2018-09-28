Angel Gown Sewing Party upcoming

The Angel Gown Sewing Party will be Oct. 2-3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Schoolhouse Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants are asked to bring a pair of sewing shears.

Participants will cut out patterns, iron and sew to help make angel gowns for hospitals to give to parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns will be given to families at no charge. Sewing machines and lunch will be provided.

“We hope you will consider attending the event and participating in this meaningful project,” said Wilson County Extension agent Shelly Barnes.

Please RSVP with name and phone number to Barnes at [email protected] or 615-444-9584. Fabric and dress donations are not accepted at this time.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, which was first declared by President Ronald Reagan on Oct. 25, 1988. On that day, Reagan said, “When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world. It is also meant to inform and provide resources for parents who have lost children due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, stillbirths, birth defects, SIDS and other causes.”