Lebanon High School band performs at Senate debate

When Cumberland officials sent out the request for a marching band to perform, Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, Lebanon High School principal Scott Walters and band director Ben Channell worked together to make it happen.

The band played an hour’s worth of music during the pre-debate rally for Bredesen and was largely acclaimed by the crowd, as well as by Bredesen himself. Bredesen’s team donated $6,000 to the band in a show of thanks for the performance at the rally.

“This brought major publicity for the Lebanon High School band program, and honored is the only word that can describe how I felt at being presented with such an opportunity my senior year,” said student Isaac Bland.

“The band is currently in the middle of what looks to be a very successful season. Throughout my three years of playing saxophone in the band, we have improved every year, and I am expecting no less my senior year.”

Channell replaced longtime director Eric Spear, who was promoted to assistant principal last year at the school. The band added Max Amoss as the new assistant director.

In addition to performances at various events such as parades, the band plays in the stands and performs a halftime show at Lebanon football games. But, the band’s main source of excitement is when it performs at competitions, which is how the band establishes a name for itself throughout the area.

“Members of the band work tirelessly to bring their performance to its fullest potential,” Bland said.

So far this season, the band participated in two competitions at Hendersonville and Station Camp high schools. Next up are performances Oct. 13 at the Music City Invitational at McGavock High School and Oct. 27 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Contest of Champions.

Last year, the band made finals at the Music City Invitational for the first time in school history, and Bland said the hope among the band members is the tradition will continue.

After the band’s success last year, Channell felt it was ready to compete in Contest of Champions alongside top-notch bands.

“While this may seem a bit daunting, the band is convinced, with hard work and determination, the results will be promising,” Bland said

The theme of this year’s marching show is From the Ashes, featuring music from Game of Thrones, John Mackey, Lost and Stravinsky’s Firebird, it tells the story of a hero avenging his massacred village. It also uses many props and visuals to help convey the story and adds to the entertainment.

The band can be seen performing the show at the remaining four home football games, at its two upcoming competitions and Oct. 6 at Lebanon’s own Blue Devil Invitational.