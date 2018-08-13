Cooking with JoJo: Find time for family time again with roasted pork

For this recipe, I wanted to make something that could go from oven to table, start to finish, in about an hour and a half. And with the oven doing most of the work, it would allow you to keep checking off things on your to-do list.

Pork, sage and rosemary are the perfect match. Roasted alongside sweet carrots, garlic, a hardy potato and tender zucchini, this satisfying and healthy one-pan meal will allow you to get back to those family meals we all cherish.

What you’ll need:

3 pounds small boneless pork chops.

4 medium white or sweet potatoes, cut into fourths.

1 large onion, cut in half and roughly chopped.

1 small bag baby carrots.

3 medium zucchini, halved and rough chopped.

2 cloves garlic, minced.

1 tsp. salt, split.

1 tsp. pepper, split.

1 tsp. garlic powder.

1 tsp. rubbed sage.

1 tsp. rosemary.

¼ cup olive oil or coconut oil.

This recipe is cooked in two stages, stovetop and in the oven. In an oven-safe skillet with a burner on medium-high heat, add olive or coconut oil and begin building the dish by starting with placing the potatoes around the edge of the pan followed by the onions, garlic, carrots and zucchini in the center. Sprinkle on salt and pepper evenly.

Season your pork chops on each side with the second half of the salt and pepper and an even coating of garlic powder and sage. As the veggies cook, add the pork chops on top evenly around the pan. Searing the vegetables on the stovetop will give this dish deeper flavors as the onions and garlic start to caramelize.

After five to seven minutes on the stovetop, sprinkle on the rosemary and cover with an oven-safe lid and place in a preheated oven on 325 degrees for about an hour.

As the zucchini and carrots begin to break down and become tender, they release liquid, which will gently steam the pork chops. As the pork cooks, it releases natural fats, which baste the veggies below and result in an amazing natural jus to be poured over the dish upon serving. It’s simply delicious. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.