Cooking with JoJo: Control those calories with this veggie pasta dish

The meal, while always delicious, left me lethargic and sleepy from all that gluten, which back then, no one knew about gluten and the effect on the body. But knowing this from experience, I now enjoy recipes like this one. If you, too, love pasta but hate worrying about the calories and the same tired feelings from eating even a small portion, this recipe is for you, and it’s fun to make.

Using fresh zucchini and a vegetable peeler or spiralizer, the result is a rich-tasting dish that will satisfy your craving for pasta without all the guilt. So have two servings.

What to you’ll need:

• 2 large zucchini.

• 1 clove garlic, minced.

• 1/8 cup olive oil.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• red chili flakes, to taste.

• 1 tsp. dry oregano.

• 2 tsp. fresh basil.

• 2 cans diced tomatoes or three whole fresh for this recipe.

• 1 medium onion, diced.

In a skillet on low to medium heat, add olive oil, onion and garlic and cook until garlic is slightly brown, and onions are clear.

Add in salt, pepper, oregano, stir and cook for five minutes. Add in tomatoes and with a fork, smash the chunks to release juice to make for a richer sauce. Let it simmer and reduce for 10 minutes.

To prepare the zucchini, if you own a spiralizer, that is fine, but I’ve found a julienne vegetable peeler or a regular peeler to work the best. A spiralizer makes for noodles that can be a bit too long and need to be cut when eating.

In the time it took to prepare the zucchini, the sauce should be cooked down enough to add the zucchini noodles. Turn heat to low and cover for 10 minutes. Times will vary depending on how tender you want the noodles to be.

Upon plating, top with basil and enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.