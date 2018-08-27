It’s official: Tennesseans love farmers markets

In 2000, fewer than 50 farmers markets were listed with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program. By 2014, Tennessee had 154 farmers markets, which ranked first in the nation in growth of farmers markets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With 168 active farmers markets listed on Pick Tennessee’s website and mobile app in 2018, it is easy to find local markets.

Every farmers market is unique with its own range of farmers, customer preferences and products that represent its community in an especially nimble way. The modern farmers market has essentially become a community hub. Larger markets often hold family focused seasonal festivals and even hip night markets complete with wine or beer tastings.

Whatever a market’s size, the ability to provide fresh, locally produced foods and other farm-direct products is its core purpose. Knowing how to choose, use and preserve fresh foods is key to make the most of visits. Simple strategies like having cash on hand for farmers who don’t accept cards, keeping a cooler in the car and bringing reusable bags are good starts. A list of tips to get the most out of a local market, as well as a farm-measures-to-kitchen-measures conversion calculator, are available at picktnproducts.org.

Pick Tennessee is the free service of Tennessee Department of Agriculture developed to connect consumers to Tennessee farmers, farmers markets, farm products and activities, plus food and farm products grown or made in Tennessee. Visit Pick Tennessee on the web and via the free mobile app and follow Pick Tennessee on social media.