Cooking with JoJo: Take a tropical trip with sweet spicy mango salsa

Mangos are inexpensive and can be added to almost any dish or eaten by themselves for a delicious treat to curb that sugar craving we all have. Mangos are flavor packed and have amazing health benefits from the prevention of cancer to healthier skin and eyes to help with diabetes. In my opinion, a mango a day is better to keep the doctor away than an apple.

What you’ll need:

• 2-3 pounds chicken, thighs for this recipe.

• 2 ripe mangos, diced.

• 1 large jalapeno, diced and with the seeds removed.

• ½ red or white onion, chopped.

• 1 can diced tomatoes.

• juice from ½ lime.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• ¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped.

• ½ tsp. cumin.

• ½ tsp. chili powder.

• pinch of cayenne, optional depending on your heat tolerance.

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and put in the fridge while you prepare the chicken. You will not need any oil for the chicken as it will cook in its own fat and is healthier.

For the chicken, simply sprinkle an even amount of salt and pepper to taste on each side. In a skillet on low-to-medium heat, start with the skin-side up and cook for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Flip to skin-side down and cook for 10 minutes. Flip the chicken again and lower the heat and cover to ensure the inside is cooked properly for about 10 minutes.

To crisp the skin, flip the chicken one last time and turn the heat to medium-high for two to three minutes, depending on your stove. To test doneness, cut down to the bone of the thickest piece of chicken. If the juices run clear and there is no pink, the chicken is done.

Remove from the pan and serve topped with fresh mango salsa and your favorite sides. The richness of the chicken with the cool-and-spicy mango salsa that cuts through each bite makes for an amazing flavor combination. Enjoy.

Here’s a bonus tip. Craving ice cream? Peel, slice and blend two mangos until smooth, mix with ½-cup of coconut cream and put it in the freezer. It’s yummy, and you’ll likely need to make more.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.