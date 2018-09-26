Which produce is in season when?

But most might have an inkling that all that produce that can be bought in the grocery store isn’t necessarily in season when it’s available. Thanks to the miracle of modern agriculture, those strawberries can be grown thousands of miles away – maybe even shipped across the ocean – and still be mostly fresh.

But there’s a cost for this always-available produce. For one, buying out of season means buying items that probably were harvested fairly early, and may not have their full nutritional value. Consumers also contribute to waste, as it takes fuel and effort to get that produce in a timely manner. So what’s in season and how can people adjust? For ideas, see the infographic.