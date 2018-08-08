Two MS-13 gang members charged with murder

Oscar Degaldo Flores, also known as Flaco, 24, of El Salvador, and Luis Colindres, also known as Listo and Joe, 21, of Honduras, were also charged with conspiracy; witness tampering; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing death through the use of a firearm.

The indictment alleged Flores and Colindres shot and killed an individual identified as “H.Z.” and also shot and killed another individual identified as “Y.H.,” on Sept. 24, 2017 to prevent that individual from communicating with law enforcement about the commission of their crimes, including the murder of “H.Z.”

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Ahmed Safeeullah and Sunny A.M. Koshy with the Middle District of Tennessee and trial attorney Matthew Hoff with the criminal division’s organized crime and gang section will serve as prosecutors.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.