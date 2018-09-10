Ingram pleads guilty to rape of child

The deal requires Ingram to serve eight years in prison, register as a violent sex offender and be subject to community supervision for the rest of his life. The deal also dismissed three prior charges of statutory rape.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink laid out evidence Monday the state would have presented if the case had gone to a jury trial, evidence Ingram admitted would have convicted him in the event of a trial.

According to Swink, on Feb. 21, 2017, the Wilson County sheriff’s detectives were notified Ingram engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Ingram’s home, where the sexual assaults took place, and they confiscated bedding, towels and underwear from both Ingram and the victim.

Ingram let the victim, her two siblings and her mother move in with him in 2013, and the abuse is believed to have started in December 2016 and continued through Feb. 18, 2017.

Ingram, who was the custodial parent of the victim, engaged in both oral and vaginal sexual activity with the victim, and on at a least one occasion, the victim’s 8-year-old sibling saw Ingram having sex with the victim while the children slept.

When a friend of Ingram’s confronted him about the allegations, Ingram blamed the victim for coming onto him and said he could not control himself.

According to testimony by Ingram’s sister, Ingram claimed the relationship began with oral sex and moved onto intercourse, but she said the relationship could end anytime the victim wanted it to, and Ingram also referred to the victim as “the woman of the house” to sheriff’s investigators.

On June 25, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report showed sperm and a mixture of DNA from both Ingram and the victim in the victim’s underwear.

Ingram, who walks with a limp and a cane, also carried a large Expositor’s Study Bible with him in the courtroom where he said he “leaves it in the hands of the Lord.”

Judge Brody Kane asked Ingram if he admitted to the allegations presented by the state, and Ingram replied, “some,” but Ingram agreed the state would have enough evidence to convict him had the case gone to trial.