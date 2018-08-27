Lebanon’s Britt third in Voyles Classic

Britt completed the course in 16:07.59. Most Blue Devils and Lady Devils established new personal-best times as both finished 19th.

Also, Wilson Central’s boys finished ninth and the girls 13th in their respective divisions. Russell Riggan and Alex Galligan finished 29th and 36th, respectively, for the Wildcats out of 420 runners.

For Lebanon’s boys, Andrew Smart was 85th in 19:15.15 while North Hopper was 124th in 20:43.41, Judah Bender 156th in 22:12.51, Isaac Thompson 158th in 22:15.03 and Jackson Andrews 163rd in 22:32.47 as the Blue Devils finished with 523 points.

India Mastin led the Lady Devils with a 50th-place finish in 22:59.05 while Bailey Harris was 119th in 27:14.92, Kristen Harding 153rd in 30:47.6, Emma Herren 120th in 27:19.81 and Lauren Vaden 124th in 27:31.06 as Lebanon picked up 533 points.

Lebanon’s Samuel Henderson led the boys’ junior varsity with a 29th-place finish in 20:03.61 while Hayden Jones was 197th in 24:56.76, Jeremy Taylor 171st in 23:51.35 and Neil Nelson 189th in 24:27.95.

Trisetn Reeves was 110th in the girls’ JV race in 35:58 while Devin Smith was 115th in 39:15.84.