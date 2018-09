Kaylee Wilson led the Lady Wildcats with a third-place finish, setting a personal record by 1:49. Russell Riggan and Andrew Farber were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys’ race.

Other personal bests were set by Isabelle Simon, who cleared her old mark by 2:54, Kellan Marshall by 1:00, Fox Underwood by :13 and Alex Bruett by 1:34.