Lebanon’s Britt wins Dickson Invit.

The Blue Devils finished fifth out of 14 teams with 143 teams.

Lebanon’s India Mastin finished sixth in the girls’ race.

Andrew Smart was 11th for the Blue Devils in 18:03 while North Hopper was 35th in 20:09, Isaac Thompson 59th in 21:05, Judah Bender 70th in 21:28, Jackson Andrews 76th in 21:45, Hayden Belcher 83rd in 22:11, Hayden Jones 122nd in 24:33, Neil Nelson 140th in 27:12 and Jonah Bender 151st in 30:47.

Mastin crossed the finish line in 23:28 as the Lady Devils finished ninth out of 11 teams with 207 points.

Lauren Vaden was 42nd in 27:53, followed by Bailey Harris 48th in 28:44, Kristen Harding 73rd in 32:49 and Devin Smith 95th in 41:27.

Lebanon will next run in the Burnett Invitational at Cookeville High on Sept. 29.

Wildcats seventh in Tennessee Classic

NASHVILLE — Facing some of the state’s best teams and 94-degree temperatures, Wilson Central’s boys finished seventh out of 22 teams in the Junior Ward Tennessee Classic at the Steeplechase last Saturday.

Alex Galligan, Andrew Farber and Russell Riggan finished 11th, 29th and 37th, respectively, out of 180 runners. Fox Underwood and Alex Bruett also turned in career bests.

Several Lady Wildcats were seconds from career bests.