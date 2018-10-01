Lebanon’s Britt finishes fifth in Louisville

Britt finished in 16:04.

Wilson Central had seven runners post career bests, including Andrew Farber, Alex Galligan, Tristan Lee and Elliot Hughes for the boys and Makenna Merkley, Kaylee Wilson and Mia Jones on the girls’ side.

More than 350 runners from over 50 teams from Tennessee and Kentucky participated.

Former LHS runners competed in the college races. Mark Britt was 122nd in 25:43 in the 8K Gold race. Caleb Kawasaki was 116th in the 8K Blue race, finishing in 26:37. Caitlyn Strickland was 224th in the 5K women’s Silver race in 22:52.

Lebanon other runners competed at the Burnett Invitational in Cookeville.

The Blue Devils were seventh, led by Andrew Smart, who finished ninth in 17:44. North Hopper was 39th in 19:53, Judah Bender 50th in 20:58, Issac Thompson 53rd in 21:09, Jackson Andrews 54th in 21:11 and Hayden Belcher 61st in 21:54.

The Lady Devils were eighth, led by eighth-place finisher India Mastin in 22:46. Ansley McNutt was 35th in 24:47, Bailey Harris 61st in 28:20, Emily Barba 62nd in 28:26, Kristen Harding 67th in 30:29 and Brooklyn Davis 77th in 38:31.

In the boys’ junior-varsity race, Lebanon’s Sam Henderson was 23rd in 21:17 while Jeremy Taylor was 42nd in 22:16, Hayden Jones 53rd in 23:01, Neil Nelson 57th in 23:31 and Jonah Bender 72nd in 29:56.

In the girls’ JV race, Tristian Reeves was 20th in 34:56 while Devin Smith was 21st in 37:46.