The Memphis native finished 50th among 287 runners in the Blue Race at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville on Saturday, 10th-best among NAIA participants. She recorded a school-record time of 19:23.5 in the 5K.

Cumberland placed 18th as a team but fourth among NAIA squads in the race, the third of the season for the Phoenix. It marked the second Mid-South Runner of the Week award for Mays this year.

Cumberland will run again this Saturday in the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Ky.