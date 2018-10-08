Mays sets another school record for CU women

Mays improved her school record by two seconds from last week’s event in Louisville, completing the 5K course in 19:21. She was the top NAIA finisher in the event three runners from Evansville, one from Bellarmine and one unattached.

Petrova placed 13th for Cumberland, crossing the finish line in 20:10, while Blankenship and Kilian finished 17th and 19th, respectively, with times of 20:32 and 20:34.

Junior Abby Gawthorp was the fifth scorer for CU, coming in 28th in 20:54. Senior Claudia Tepox was 34th in 21:08 and junior Gavin DuVall placed 37th in 20:25. Freshman Hannah Spring finished 75th for the Phoenix in 23:06.

Cumberland placed third as a team with 82 points, behind Evansville (35) and Bellarmine (71). The Phoenix run again Oct. 20 at the Sand Shark Invitational in Hardeeville, S.C.

Kipchumba, Barlow place in top 10 at Fast Cats

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Freshman Cornelius Kipchumba and sophomore Joel Barlow both finished in the Top 10 and Cumberland placed second as a team in cross country action Saturday at the Fast Cats Classic.

Kipchumba posted his second top-3 showing this season in four races, placing third in 26:42 in the 8K event. He was just seven seconds from second place.

Barlow finished sixth in 27:12 while sophomore Nate Mihnovich was 12th in 27:47. Junior Jerry Rojas crossed the final line in 28:43 for the Phoenix for 26th place and senior Chris Swann finished the race in 29:09 for 37th.

Senior Carlos Tirado placed 63rd for CU in 30:01, freshman Eric Sparks was 75th in 31:02 and sophomore Carlos Angeles-Solis finished 97th in 31:30. Sophomore Titus Williams and senior Michael Rogers were 117th and 124th, respectively, with times of 32:42 and 33:16.

Cumberland finished second in the team standings with 84 points, behind only Campbellsville University, who had 67 points. The Phoenix race again in two weeks at the Sand Shark Invitational in Hardeeville, S.C.