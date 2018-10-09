Mt. Juliet Middle boys win TMSAA championship

Mt. Juliet Middle’s boys repeated as TMSAA champions last Saturday, taking the title for the third time in the last four years, in Clarksville. Spencer Hyde finished fourth to lead the Golden Bears past John Sevier Middle and Liberty Bell Middle. Mt. Juliet’s girls were fourth behind Lucy Ephram and Maggie Nita, who finished third and fourth, respectively. Both teams will compete in their final meet of the year Oct. 20 in the KYA Middle School State Championships at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.