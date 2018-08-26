Death Notices for Aug. 28, 2018

Mr. Fox, 83, of Hermitage, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and will be Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home

John Edward Leonard

Mr. Leonard, 90, of Goodlettsville, died Thursday.

Funeral services were Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.