Mr. Czeskleba, 54, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a fund was set up for Nazreth's college expenses. Donations may be made through Venmo to Nazreth Czeskleba.