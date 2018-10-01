logo

Death Notices

Death Notices for Oct. 2, 2018

Staff Reports • Today at 12:40 PM

Laura Mae Frank Dukes

Mrs. Dukes, 89, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at secure.dementiasocciety.org.

Willard Wallace Glaskox

Mr. Glaskox, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

