Death Notices

Death Notices for Oct. 4, 2018

Staff Reports • Oct 3, 2018 at 11:51 AM

Francis Norman McGeaughay

Mr. McGeaughay, 81, of Lebanon, died Tuesday. 

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Interment will be Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Ronan Cemetery in Ronan, Montana. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Skyylond James Parker

Graveside services for infant Parker will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

